Benjamin Harrison Presidential Site: Hoosier (H)Arts

The Benjamin Harrison Presidential Site is proud to announce its upcoming one-night-only event, Hoosier (H)Arts, taking place on February 10th at 7 p.m.

This special evening celebrates love, poetry, and art, intertwining the essence of Valentine’s Day with the significance of Black History Month, all within the elegant backdrop of the historic home of the 23rd President. Guests can anticipate an immersive experience as they step into the distinguished atmosphere, complemented by a curated selection of wines from Sip and Share Wines and exquisite hors d’oeuvres, accompanied by live musical performances.

Throughout the night, attendees will go on a journey through the residence, guided by the enchanting rhythm of poetry.

They will be treated to live readings of Civil War love letters exchanged between Benjamin and Caroline Scott Harrison, witnessing poignant expressions of love.

Additionally, the audience will have the privilege of hearing verses from some of the nation’s most distinguished Black Poets, alongside the stirring words of Indiana’s emerging poets, promising to inspire imagination and touch souls.

Tickets for this exclusive event are now available, with reservations required. General admission tickets are priced at $26.95, while members enjoy a discounted rate of $21.95.

Given the limited availability, attendees are encouraged to secure their tickets promptly, as Hoosier (H)Arts is anticipated to sell out quickly.