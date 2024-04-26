Double the Pavel, double the fun!

It’s Pavel’s World…we’re just living in it!

Joining us today is Pavel Polanco-Safadit, International Latin jazz pianist and Pavel Nunez, a Dominican singer.

Pavel Nuñez is a singer-songwriter from the Dominican Republic with influences in Rock en Español, Latin Pop, and Dominican traditional music.

He is best known for his international hit single “Te Di’, and other favorites like “Betania” and “Paso a Paso.”

Pavel Nuñez has been nominated for:

Latin Grammy Award for Best Contemporary Tropical Album in 2022

Latin Grammy Award for Best Tropical Song in 2020

Latin Grammy Award for Best Singer-Songwriter Album in 2010

Latin Grammy Award for Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album in 2019

His show “Big Band’ won an Emmy Award in 2013, and he also won The Dominican Republic higher honor award, Premios Cassandra/Soberano, 11 times.

In 2023, he has been nominated 8 times for the Premios Soberano.

Countless number-one hits in Latin radio and collaborations with major Latin artists make Pavel Nunez show a must-watch.