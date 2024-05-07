Mother’s Day breakfast ideas feat. Alfonso Ribeiro

Alfonso Ribeiro is a well-known actor commonly known for his role as “Carlton” in the 90s sitcom “The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air.”

WISH-TV’s Lifestyle Host Cody Adams had the pleasure of interviewing Ribeiro to discuss time-saving tips for easy Mother’s Day entertaining.

In a world that moves rapidly with so much hustle and bustle, it’s important to make breakfast that’s not only tasty but meets the needs of today’s busy families.

Ribeiro teamed up with Bob Evans to showcase high-quality, farm-fresh food that will be perfect for any Mother’s Day breakfast.

If you want to learn more about these Bob Evans breakfast meals from THE CARLTON himself…take a look at the full interview above!