Empowering communities through the Love Thy Neighborhood Awards

LISC Indianapolis, the local office of the nation’s leading community development organization, is dedicated to enhancing neighborhoods through initiatives aimed at health equity, economic development, affordable housing, and financial sustainability.

In 2017, LISC Indianapolis initiated the Love Thy Neighborhood Awards to honor individuals and organizations making significant impacts in their communities. The awards aim to spotlight the unsung heroes and transformative stories often overlooked in everyday narratives.

The application deadline for this year’s awards is midnight on Sunday, April 28. Open to any organization in Central Indiana, the LOVE in the awards title is not just a sentiment but an acronym representing the four award categories:

Livability: Enhancing access to arts, nature, and recreation.

Opportunity: Fostering job creation and entrepreneurship.

Vitality: Providing affordable, quality housing.

Education: Supporting K-12 and adult workforce education.

Since the awards’ inception, 84 finalists have been celebrated, each featured in a professional video that premiered on WISH TV. These videos serve not only as a tribute but also as a valuable tool for finalists to use in future marketing, fundraising, or other organizational needs. Winners in each category receive an unrestricted grant, with over $100,000 awarded to community organizations to date. Additionally, there is a People’s Choice Award, determined by public online voting following the TV broadcast. The 2024 Love Thy Neighborhood Awards will air on WISH-TV this fall.

For more information and to apply, visit LISC.org.

