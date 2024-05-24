Helium Comedy Club presents comedian Marlon Wayans

Marlon Wayans does a lot of things in showbiz. One of them is performing right here in Downtown Indianapolis!

He acts, makes movies, tells jokes, writes, and even directs films.

Wayans joined us Friday morning to share more about what brings him to Indy, and provide details about his shows and his career as a comedian!

His movies have made a ton of money, over $736 million in the US and $1 billion worldwide.

People really like his comedy shows too. They sell out everywhere, so he keeps adding more dates.

But wait…don’t worry! You still have time to grab tickets for his shows happening this weekend in Indianapolis at the Helium Comedy Club!

Right now, you can watch him in a spooky movie called “THE CURSE OF BRIDGE HOLLOW” on Netflix.

He made it and stars in it. It got really popular and debuted at number one on Netflix.

He just finished making a sports drama for Amazon Studios called “Skydance Sports” with Ben Affleck. And he got praised a lot for a special role he did in the final episode of “BEL-AIR.”

You might remember him best from “WHITE CHICKS,” where he played Marcus Copeland.

He also had a funny role with his brother Shawn in “SCARY MOVIE” and “SCARY MOVIE 2.”

He and Shawn even had their TV show called “The Wayans Bros.”

It was super popular, and people still watch it on TV today. Marlon’s been on lots of other shows too, like “In Living Color,” “Children’s Hospital,” and “Second Generation Wayans.”

Want to learn more about his shows happening this weekend? Take a look at the full interview above. We promise… you’ll be laughing your socks off!

Don’t forget to visit the Helium Comedy Club website!