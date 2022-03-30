Life.Style.Live!

How to make perfect superfood açaí bowl for National Nutrition Month

Vitality Bowls specializes in making delicious açaí bowls, smoothies, juice, wraps, salads, grain bowls and toasts.

The brand was created out of a strong commitment to bring health and wellness to every community across the country through fresh, high-quality superfoods. This philosophy has guided everything we do and we hope to instill the same health-minded values to your community.

Their açaí bowls are a thick blend of the açaí berry topped with organic granola and a selection of superfood ingredients.

Shawn Robinson, café manager of Vitality Bowls Carmel, and Irene Tang, co-owner of Vitality Bowls Carmel, joined us Wednesday to share more about their business and to demonstrate how their bowls are made.





The Spring Bowl is nutrient-packed açaí smoothie bowl made with a base of pitaya, strawberries, mango, banana and coconut milk and topped with granola, strawberries, blueberries, bee pollen and honey

The Vitality Bowl is one of our most popular dishes, is made up of organic açaí berries, bananas, strawberries, organic flax seed and topped with organic granola, honey, bananas, strawberries, organic goji berries.

For more information, visit vitalitybowls.com/locations/carmel.