Celebrating National Barbecue Month

Get ready to fire up the grill this May as National Barbecue Month brings friends, family, and fun together around delicious food.

Chef Tregaye Fraser, known for her vibrant personality on Food Network’s “Tregaye’s Way” and as the winner of Season 12 Food Network Star, brings her expertise from judging “GRILL OF VICTORY” to the table.

In this exclusive interview, she shares valuable grilling insights just in time for the festivities.

Chef Tregaye’s tips cover everything from time-saving techniques to infusing unique flavors into your BBQ.

With easy-to-follow recipes and essential safety advice, she ensures that your grilling experience is both enjoyable and satisfying.

All the way from Atlanta, Chef Tregaye’s journey from Le Cordon Bleu to Food Network stardom reflects her passion for fusion cuisine and her dedication to creating memorable culinary experiences for all ages.