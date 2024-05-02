Indy 500 decor from ‘For the Love of Speedway’

May is like a holiday for Indianapolis.

If you’re showing up to the track, you better show up in style!

It’s time to get creative with your decorating for the Month of May!

You can incorporate black and white checkerboard to add to any Indy 500 attire and decor!

For the Love of Speedway has everything you need from flag pennants, dish towels, oven hot pads, and more!

Lisa Schmitz, Artist/Founder For the Love of Speedway, joined us to share more about the brand and what race items they’re selling this year.

So, what are you waiting for?

Check out the For the Love of Speedway website!

Race day is right around the corner!