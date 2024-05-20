I Love To Read: Autism diagnosis to Indy 500 Flagstand

“Playing in Traffic – My Journey from an Autism Diagnosis to the Indy 500 Flagstand” tells the inspiring true story of one man’s triumph over challenges.

Aaron Likens, the author, shares his journey from struggling with autism to landing a big role as the chief starter of the Indianapolis 500 race.

As a kid, Aaron just wanted to fit in and avoid the struggles he faced in school and relationships, but life had other plans.

At 20, he was diagnosed with Asperger syndrome, a type of autism. For years, he battled to understand why he felt different.

Now, he sees his differences as a strength, especially since he’s found success in a high-profile job like starting the Indy 500 race.

Aaron’s book talks about his ups and downs, his victories, and the lessons he’s learned along the way.

It’s his second book, following his first, “Finding Kansas: Living and Decoding Asperger’s Syndrome.”

The Indianapolis Motor Speedway will donate some of the book’s profits to Easter Seals Crossroads to help support autism and behavior services.

Aaron Likens isn’t just an author; he’s also an award-winning public speaker.

His books and talks offer hope to others with Asperger’s, showing them that they’re not alone and that there’s always a reason to hope for better days ahead.