Indianapolis Boat Sport & Travel Show

For 69 years, the Ford Indianapolis Boat, Sport & Travel Show has been the go-to spot for those who love the outdoors.

It’s the nation’s largest outdoor event, offering over 750,000 square feet of exhibits.

Attendees can explore hundreds of new boats, RVs, motorcycles, and power sports units, all under one roof. TackleTown USA offers fishing gear and expert advice, while Kids’ Day provides free rod and reel combos for the first 500 children.

The Kayak Fishing Showcase and Travel & Tourism Pavilion feature the latest innovations and travel destinations.

Comedy duo “Mac & The Big Cheese” share campsite-friendly recipes, and K9 University offers seminars on outdoor adventures with dogs.

Motorcycle enthusiasts can also enjoy displays and learn from pioneers in Hoosier motorcycling.