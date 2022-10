Life.Style.Live!

Indianapolis fourth grade student headed to London for Team USA Taekwondo competition

9-year-old Natalia Silk has her second degree black belt in Taekwondo, and she’s headed to the United Kingdom! Natalia joined us with her head instructor Grandmaster Charles Ingram.

Natalia is a fourth grade excel student at Brookview Elementary in Warren Township. She is ranked number one in her class. Even through all of this, she is very humble, compassionate and soft spoken.