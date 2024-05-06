Flags For Good: Get your flags for The Month of May

Flags For Good started in 2020 as a symbol of conscience in flag design, led by its founder, Michael Green, who is passionate about flags and design.

They quickly gained attention in the industry for making flags with meaningful stories and values.

What makes Flags For Good unique is their focus on being socially responsible. They donate part of their sales to charity with each flag sold.

Based in Indianapolis, they’ve donated over $200,000 to various causes and distributed tens of thousands of flags globally.

Under Michael Green’s leadership, Flags For Good promotes altruism by using design to inspire action and unity.

Each flag sparks conversations and supports social movements, from environmental conservation to human rights.

Every flag sold contributes to a better future. As Flags For Good continues to grow, it encourages people to join the journey towards progress and kindness.