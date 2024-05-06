Education Monday: Ivy Tech Entrepreneurship program

Education Monday: Be your own boss

The Ivy Tech Entrepreneurship program equips students with the essential knowledge and skills to actualize their business aspirations.

Steve Thrash, program chair and faculty member at Ivy Tech Community College’s Garatoni School of Entrepreneurship and Innovation, and Jennifer “Kelz” Kelly, student and business owner Owner of Image by Kelz and Elevated Image Suites, joined us Monday morning to share more information about what students will learn in the hands-on program.

Whether envisioning a tech innovation or a culinary venture, students can achieve their ambitions with the program’s support system and educational resources.

Students cultivate valuable connections within the community and engage with local leaders across various industries and sectors.

This exposure not only facilitates mentorship but also provides wisdom on navigating the entrepreneurial landscape.

Through the program’s tailored curriculum, students have the opportunity to present their business concepts to potential investors, securing crucial funding to materialize their startups.

Notable successes statewide attest to the program’s efficacy in nurturing entrepreneurs.

Students explore foundational aspects such as crafting business model canvases, understanding legal obligations, and mastering the intricacies of day-to-day business operations.

Ivy Tech’s Entrepreneurship program lays a solid groundwork for aspiring business leaders to thrive in their ventures.