Innopower: Showcasing Black business talent in Indy

Innopower, Sagamore Institute, and Circle City Broadcasting extend a warm invitation to the 2024 All-Star Minority Business Opportunity Week.

Leading up to the NBA All-Star Weekend, downtown Indianapolis will host a series of events celebrating and highlighting Black business talent. Interested individuals are encouraged to explore the details of each event and register.

The first event, “The Future of Human Performance,” on Thursday, February 15, from 3-5 p.m., delves into the transformative era of technological advancement and personalized medicine.

Dr. Tommy Shavers, Founder and CEO of Nestre Health and Performance, will discuss innovations like neuro-strength training, emphasizing their impact on athletic prowess, mental acuity, and overall well-being.

The second event, “Closing the Wealth Gap Through Investment,” taking place from 6-8 p.m. on the same day, addresses efforts to bridge the wealth gap by focusing on minority entrepreneurs and exploring creating access to premium investment opportunities for Black individuals.

Join the Southern Communities Initiative and Urban Capital Network to explore solutions through education, financial system improvements, and new technologies and services.