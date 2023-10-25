Kids eat free this Halloween at Applebee’s at participating Indiana locations

This Halloween, visit your local Applebee’s and receive a free kid’s meal for a Halloween treat that is truly spook-tacular! Kinsey Redding, Applebee’s Grill + Bar Area Director, stopped by “Life.Style.Live!” to share more information!

The following Applebee’s locations will offer a Kids Eat Free special, valid all-day Tuesday, October 31 for one day only:

Anderson

Avon

Bloomington

Camby

Carmel

Crawfordsville

Columbus

Edinburgh

Fishers

Frankfort

Franklin

Greenfield

Greenwood

Indianapolis

Kokomo

Lafayette

Logansport

Marion

Muncie

New Castle

Noblesville

Plainfield

Shelbyville

Speedway

West Lafayette

A crowd favorite at Applebee’s is the chicken wonton tacos appetizer!

Applebees chicken wonton tacos

Dine-in only and must mention offer. Free Kid’s Meal must be accompanied by an adult entrée purchase. Excludes tax and gratuity. Limit two kids, 10-years-old and under, per adult. Must order from the Kid’s Menu only. Cannot be combined with any other offer or discount. Special valid only at Flynn Restaurant Group owned and operated Applebee’s locations.