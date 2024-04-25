Noah’s Animal Hospitals: Benefits of microchipping your pet

The statistics surrounding lost and stolen pets in the United States are staggering, with the American Humane Association estimating that over 10 million dogs and cats are affected each year.

Alarmingly, one in three pets will experience being lost at some point during their lifetime, highlighting the need for effective identification methods.

Microchips are a vital tool in pet identification, offering a reliable and permanent means of linking pets with their owners.

So how do pet owners benefit from this tool?

Unlike collars and tags, which can be lost or removed, microchips are implanted beneath the skin, making sure pets remain identifiable even if their external identification is lost.

The effectiveness of microchips in reuniting lost pets with their owners is evident in research conducted by the American Veterinary Medical Association.

The study revealed that microchipped dogs were returned to their owners over twice as often as those without microchips, while microchipped cats had a significantly higher reunion rate compared to their non-microchipped counterparts.

Similarly, in the United Kingdom, where microchipping is mandatory, return rates are higher.

No one wants to bear the thought of their furry friend running away however, it does happen!

It’s better to stay ready, so you don’t have to get ready! Stay ready NOW and get your furry loved one microchipped today

Having the peace of mind that you pet will come home to you in case this incident happens is worth the microchipping process!