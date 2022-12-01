Life.Style.Live!

Olympic Gold Medalist Greg Louganis to speak in Indianapolis today for World AIDS Day

Four-time Olympic Gold Medalist Greg Louganis will speak in Indianapolis on World AIDS Day, Dec. 1, 2022, as part of Damien Center’s Educational Series presented by Delta Faucet Company. Louganis will speak at the Skyline Club Indianapolis, 1 American Sq., 36th Floor, Indianapolis at 7 p.m.

He joined us Thursday on “Life.Style.Live!” to give us a preview of his upcoming speech.

Widely regarded as the best diver in the history of the sport, Louganis is a four-time Olympic champion, a relentless voice for LGBT rights, and a powerful advocate for HIV awareness. In 1994, he took a brave and historic step for the LGBT community by becoming one of the first openly gay athletes, publicly coming out about both his sexuality and HIV infection.

Famous for striking his head on a diving board during preliminary rounds in the 1988 Olympics, Louganis went on to win two gold medals in the following days despite having suffered a concussion. With 47 national championships under his belt, he is one of the most decorated athletes in U.S. history.

In the early 1990s, Louganis announced that he was gay and HIV-positive, even though he knew that it meant losing perhaps all his corporate sponsors. Fully committed to breaking down the stigmas surrounding sexual orientation and AIDS, he has worked frequently with the Human Rights Campaign to defend the civil liberties of the LGBT community and people diagnosed with HIV/AIDS.

Tickets to the event are $100 for the VIP reception that includes a meet and greet with Louganis, or $25 for general admission.

To purchase tickets, visit: one.bidpal.net/aidsday/welcome.