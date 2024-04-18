On the Aisle Picks: Tom Alvarez highlights upcoming arts events this spring

Arts critic Tom Alvarez highlights several upcoming arts events in his latest “On the Aisle Picks.”

The Indianapolis Symphony Orchestra is set to perform “Star Wars: The Force Awakens” at Clowes Memorial Hall on April 22. For ticket information, visit butlerartscenter.org. Prior to that, the orchestra will play on April 19 and 20 at their regular venue. Further details and tickets can be found at indianapolissymphony.org.

Additionally, the Indianapolis Symphony Orchestra will present “Symphony on The Circle” on April 27. Information and tickets are available at indianapolissymphony.org.

The Booth Tarkington Civic Theatre will showcase “Anastasia” from March 21 to March 30. Visit thecenterpresents.org for more details.

Actors Theatre of Indiana is staging “Forbidden Broadway” from April 26 through May 12. Tickets and information are available at thecenterpresents.org.

Gregorian will perform “Pure” at The Palladium on April 18. For tickets, go to thecenterpresents.org.

For in-depth reviews, previews, and interviews by Tom Alvarez, visit tomalvarez.studio. Alvarez also shares insights on his social media platforms—Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram—and hosts the “On the Aisle with Tom Alvarez” podcast, available on various podcast platforms.