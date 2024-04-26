‘Painkiller’ cocktails with Alcomy LLC’s Brett Butler feat. October London

Alcomy LLC is a mobile mixology and cocktail elixir service, focusing on unique culinary cocktails and elixirs.

They infuse the science of liquid gastronomy with the creative passion of art to curate a magical, memorable experience in your home, office or event space. It’s “Farm to Glass, Flaired with Class.”

Brett W. Butler is an entrepreneur, entertainer, and mixologist with over 20 years of experience in the hospitality and entertainment industries. After 10 years in L.A., Brett is back home in Indiana, curating his Alcomy experience throughout the Indy area.

Website: thealcomyexperience.com

FB & IG: @alcomylife

Alcomy Elixirs can be found at the Carmel, Fishers, Noblesville, Zionsville, Broad Ripple and Westfield Summer farmer’s markets through September 2024!

We’ve got a special guest in the house today! October London joined us this morning and got to experience a taste of what Alcomy LLC has to offer!

DRINK SEGMENT #1: “Corpse Reviver 2”

1.5 oz. Ford’s Uncle Tom Gin

.75 oz. Cointreau liqueur

.75 oz. Lillet Blanc

.75 oz. Fresh lemon juice

Absinthe rinse

Garnish: Lemon twist

Add all the ingredients and ice to a cocktail shaker and shake generously for about 10 seconds. Rinse a coupe glass with absinthe, and pour out excess. Strain the drink into the coupe glass and garnish with a lemon twist, expressing the essential oils over the drink.

DRINK SEGMENT #2: “Painkiller”

3 oz. Pusser’s British Navy Rum

1 oz. Hard Truth Hills Toasted Coconut Rum

4 oz. Fresh Pineapple juice

1 oz. Fresh Mandarin or Orange Juice

Garnish: fresh grated nutmeg, pineapple spear



Add all the ingredients to a cocktail shaker with ice. Shake vigorously for about 20 seconds until fully emulsified and frothy. Strain over ice into a Hurricane glass. Garnish with a bruleed pineapple wedge and Luxardo cherry.