South Bend artist October London talks Snoop Dogg collabs and more!

Coming from South Bend, Indiana, October London’s journey to catching Snoop Dogg’s attention was a blend of talent and perseverance!

He joined us today to share information about upcoming projects and his performance in Indianapolis at 8 p.m. on April 26. at Clowes Memorial Hall!

His soulful voice and raw authenticity captured audiences, earning him a following in the music industry.

It was through his consistent presence and undeniable talent that Snoop Dogg took notice, recognizing October’s potential and offering him an opportunity to collaborate.

Their collaboration marked a significant turning point in October’s career!

Being compared to the legendary Marvin Gaye is both an honor and a challenge for October London.

Marvin Gaye remains an icon in R&B and soul music, but for London, these comparisons serve as a reminder of the talents he has!

October London’s single “Back To Your Place,” claimed the number one spot on the BILLBOARD R&B chart for nine consecutive weeks.

The song’s success solidified October’s position as a rising star in R&B.

Following the triumph of his number-one record and contribution to THE COLOR PURPLE SOUNDTRACK, October London’s talent continues to grow.

Whether it’s releasing new music, going on tours, or other creative projects, October remains committed to sharing his talents with the world!