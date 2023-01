Life.Style.Live!

The Produce Moms can help simplify your recipes in 2023

Lori Taylor, Founder and CEO of The Produce Moms, joined us today to simplify our meals in the new year! She talked about elevating salads with fresh, sliced apples and plant-based protein.

She also introduced us to “no recipe-recipes” like easy sheet pan dinners and roasted garbanzo beans.

