The Wedding Song of 2024: ‘Life With You’ by Kelsey Hart

Kelsey Hart’s latest song, “Life With You,” was originally written as a tribute to his wife on their first anniversary.

The heartfelt ballad, used as their wedding dance, is a departure from his previous upbeat tracks. Since teasing it on social media, the song has gained popularity, amassing thousands of pre-saves and millions of views on platforms like TikTok.

Hart, a rising star in country music, started his journey at 19 and has since become known for his songwriting skills, with his songs recorded by various artists.

His debut EP, Give You Mine, marked his official entry into the music scene.

Currently working on new music, Hart’s next single, “Flannel,” is set to release on February 2nd.