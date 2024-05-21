Austin Butler, Jodie Comer will wave green flag to start Indy 500

Austin Butler poses for photographers at the photo call for the film 'Elvis' at the 75th international film festival, Cannes, southern France, Thursday, May 26, 2022. (Photo by Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP) and Jodie Comer poses for a portrait on Wednesday, April 5, 2017, in New York. (Photo by Christopher Smith/Invision/AP)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indianapolis Motor Speedway has announced the famous faces that will climb the flag stand on Sunday to wave the green flag at the start of the 108th Running of the Indianapolis 500.

Acclaimed actors Austin Butler and Jodie Comer, the leading costars in the 2023 film “The Bikeriders,” are set to serve as honorary starters on Race Day at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

IMS President J. Doug Boles said in a release that as the two actors’ film “The Bikeriders” is set on two wheels, they’ll soon witness the greatest four-wheeled race in the world.

“Austin and Jodie star in a movie focused on two wheels, but they’re about to experience the exhilaration of 33 of the fastest cars on four wheels as they stand atop the flag stand and wave the green flag to officially start the world’s greatest race,” Boles said. “This is one of the most powerful and exciting moments in all of sports.”

Butler is best known for playing the highly coveted role of Elvis Presley in Baz Luhrmann’s biopic “Elvis.” He can be most recently seen in “Dune: Part Two” as the menacing character of Feyd-Rautha.

Comer is a British actress best known for her role as “Villanelle” in the BBC America cult breakout series, “Killing Eve.” Most recently, Comer made her Broadway debut at John GoldenTheatre as well as her West End stage debut at the Harold Pinter Theatre in Suzie Miller’s “Prima Facie.”

“The Bikeriders” is set to be released in theaters nationwide on Saturday.

