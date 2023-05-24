David Malukas grateful to have father ‘by my side’ during Month of May

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – NTT IndyCar Series driver David Malukas is excited to compete in his second-career Indianapolis 500 this Sunday.

The Dale Coyne Racing with HMD Motorsports driver finished in 16th place during his first Indy 500 last May.

Since then, Malukas is proving he’s a constant threat to win IndyCar oval races.

He finished in second place at World Wide Technology Raceway last year and finished in fourth place at Texas Motor Speedway this April.

One of the neat things for Malukas in being part of the IndyCar Series is getting to experience everything with his dad, Henry Malukas.

David’s father is the owner of HMD Motorsports.

“He loves it,” said David Malukas. “Even here (at IMS) at the open test, he was all the way up in turn one and he was watching.”

David Malukas retweeted the following photo after that Indy 500 open test in April.

Capturing moments at @IMS never gets old for me. I enjoyed catching @HMDMotorsports team owner Henry Malukas looking on from the turn 1 grandstands during testing.

Imagine the pride seeing his son (@malukasdavid) rollin’ like a boss into T1 with the big dogs! pic.twitter.com/D1ihXok8VT — David Hunt (@GoDavidHunt) April 23, 2023

“We just always talk,” said David Malukas. “We get back after a practice, the day after qualifying, and we always talk to each other like, ‘Wow. I can’t believe we’re actually here in IndyCar racing with these people that I’ve grown up watching my entire life.’ It is very cool and it’s great to have him by my side throughout all of it.”

Malukas will start 23rd in Sunday’s race.