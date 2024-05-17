‘It’s a family reunion’: Speedway homeowners help race fans park for 70 years

SPEEDWAY, Ind. (WISH) — For 70 years, cars have lined the lawn of the legendary Speedway house at the corner of Winton Ave. and Speedway Drive ahead of the Indy 500.

The house was first built by Robert and Betty Crane in 1952. The parking tradition began that year when Betty Crane set up cots for people to stay for the race and allowed them to park outside their house.

In 1973, the tradition was documented by a local newspaper. The article, titled “BLANK,” discussed how the lawn allowed people from across the nation to join in on the racing fun.

As the tradition has continued, a number of the same people that parked at the house in the 1970s, continue to park there now.

“We have one gentleman from Pennsylvania that has been coming here since he was four or five years old,” homeowner Gerri Pagach said. “Now, he’s a grandpa, and he parks his RV in the yard every year.”

The house once owned by Robert and Betty Crane, was inherited by their grandson Doug Pagach and his wife Gerri Pagach in 2005.

They’ve kept the tradition alive in every sense.

“As of the 100th running in 2016, we became a sold out lot,” Gerri Pagach said. “People that have parked here for years call us well in advance and say, ‘we want to reserve out spot.’”

The house parks about 24 cars and all spots were sold out in February.

To the couple and their daughter, Kristin Pagach, the people that park at their house have gone on to become an extension of their family.

Kristin Pagach has celebrated nearly every life milestone around race weekend, including her high school graduation.

“We’ve gone on spring break trips to go out to visit them and it is definitely a family reunion, a homecoming,” Gerri Pagach said.

Although there aren’t any available spots for this year’s race, Gerri Pagach urged anyone looking for a place to park to visit Speedway Trails Association for options.