Dierks Bentley to headline Legends Day concert head of Indy 500

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - NOVEMBER 11: (FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Dierks Bentley performs onstage during the The 54th Annual CMA Awards at Nashville’s Music City Center on Wednesday, November 11, 2020 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Terry Wyatt/Getty Images for CMA)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Country music star Dierks Bentley will headline the Legends Day concert on the evening before the Indianapolis 500.

Bentley will be supported by Ashley McBryde and Dillon Carmichael.

The show will be held at the TCU Amphitheater in White River State Park on May 28.

The Legends Day concert was previously held inside of Indianapolis Motor Speedway in turn four.

Tickets go on sale March 11 at 10 a.m. at LiveNation.com.

In February, IMS officials announced acts for the Snake Pit concert.

This year’s Indianapolis 500 is scheduled for May 29.