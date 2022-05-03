Month of May

Exhibition celebrates traditions of Indianapolis 500, guests can relive favorite rituals

SPEEDWAY (WISH) — There’s a new exhibition at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway museum that focuses on celebrating fans. You can relive your favorite rituals and customs by exploring memorabilia and other iconic traditions.

Year after year, the Indy 500 and its long-standing traditions offer something meaningful to its fans around the world. “The Indianapolis 500 is personal to a lot of the fans here, over 350,000, and everyone has their own experience,” Vice President of Curation and Education at the IMS Museum, Jason Vansickle, said.

“Back in high school, I used to watch it on television. Growing up in New York City and never had a chance to come out here,” said Ohio resident and museum visitor Melvin Gamble.

Carb Day, the Indy 500 Snake Pit, kissing the bricks, and of course, the celebratory milk, are just some of the Indy 500 traditions highlighted at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway Museum.

“The Indianapolis 500 is one of those unique events in the world that’s been held over 110 years here at the same location so, we start with questions (such as) why 500 miles? The month of May (and) why we practice as much as we do here,” Vansickle said.

This museum is also home to the Speedway’s most sought-after prize — the Borg-Warner Trophy.

There’s also an interactive kiosk to find out more about the faces on the trophy. You can learn more about the history of the trophy, how it’s made, and much more.

There’s also a station where you can test your level of racing. For Gamble, the simulator really put his skills to the test. “My highest speed was 206, but I probably crashed about five times,” Gamble said.

The traditions exhibition is open through next year’s race.