Indianapolis 500 drivers’ track test will be open to public next week

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indianapolis Motor Speedway will welcome the public next week for an open test for the oval prior to the Indianapolis 500.

The Turn 2 Viewing Mounds will be open to the public on April 21-22.

This is the open test prior to the Indy 500 race.

It is open to the public from 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Wednesday and 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Thursday. It is free of charge.

Here is a list of teams and drivers scheduled to participate:

AJ Foyt Racing: Dalton Kellett, Kyle Kirkwood, JR Hildebrand.

Andretti Autosport: Marco Andretti, Alexander Rossi, Devlin DeFransceco, Romain Grosjean, Colton Herta.

Arrow McLaren SP: Juan Pablo Montoya, Pato O’Ward, Felix Rosenqvist.

Chip Ganassi Racing: Scott Dixon, Marcus Ericsson, Jimmie Johnson, Tony Kanaan, Alex Palou.

Dale Coyne Racing: David Malukas, Takuma Sato.

Dreyer & Reinbold Racing: Santino Ferrucci, Sage Karam.

Ed Carpenter Racing: Ed Carpenter, Conor Daly, Rinus VeeKay.

Juncos Hollinger Racing: Callum Ilott.

Meyer Shank Racing: Helio Castroneves, Simon Pagenaud.

Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing: Graham Rahal, Jack Harvey, Christian Lundgaard.

Team Penske: Josef Newgarden, Scott McLaughlin, Will Power.

All drivers can test on the track from 3-6 p.m. April 20 and all day April 21. The track will be limited to veteran drivers from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. April 20. Rookie orientation will be on the track from 1-3 p.m. April 20.

The Indianapolis 500 will occur on May 29.