Thousands of runners take the streets of Indy for the 500 Festival Mini Marathon

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Thousands hit the streets across downtown Indianapolis to the Indianapolis Motor Speedway and back for the 500 Festival Mini Marathon and 5K.

The Mini Marathon is recognized as “America’s Most Iconic Races” by Runner’s World. More than 20,000 runners competed in Saturday’s races from all 50 states and across the world.

Doug Boles, Indianapolis Motor Speedway president, waved the green flag as runners hit the streets. Boles says the month of May is special here in Indiana.

“It’s the lead into summer,” he said. “Everybody is getting ready to get out of school, they’re just thinking about a little time off and May really talks about that, Memorial Day weekend getting to celebrate the men and woman who served and obviously the Indy 500 opens the door to summer.”

Boles also says he is gearing up for the Indy 500 at the end of May. He says it’s the families attending the race that make it so special. “I love it when fans take kids, I love to see kids come through to see the smiling faces of kids who have never been before – seeing those families come in and enjoy the speedway,” he said.

Boles also says the 500 Festival Mini Marathon was a great way to kick off May.

One runner taking on the 13.1-mile course is WISH-TV Photographer Daryl Black. Black, who grew up in Indianapolis, ran his first Mini Marathon on Saturday.

“This is my first one I just want to have a good pace the whole way, stay calm,” he said. And being from the city of Indianapolis, Black says the month of May is different here.

“It’s just a special thing seeing everybody like me getting into shape, just happy to be out here for a good cause and special event. Just look around this is amazing,” he said.

Black ran track at Indiana State University and participated in the hurdles. He said his goal for today is just crossing the finish line. “I’m just looking to finish it and finish it strong,” he said.

Black crossed the finish line with an end time of two hours and 31 minutes.

Once the races finished, there was a post-race party at Military Park until 2 p.m. All the information on the post-race party can be found here.