Indianapolis Motor Speedway prepares for May with exciting new community event

Rain is seen on the Indianapolis Motor Speedway logo on September 8, 2018 in Indianapolis, Indiana. Day Two of the Indy 500 Open Test was canceled due to rain. (Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — As the month of May and the long-awaited Indy 500 inch closer and closer, stunning art features and racing decor popping up around Indianapolis signal, as this year’s Indy 500 marketing campaign says, “This is May.”

The Indianapolis Motor Speedway made a release Tuesday announcing the return of some popular art features across the city, and a handful of events planned to prepare for the 107th running of the Indianapolis 500 on May 28, including a new movement to help fans embrace their community.

By partnering with the Harrison Center for the Arts, the IMS has developed the Porch Party initiative, which encourages fans to embrace the community, adorn their homes in race-themed decor, and host a Porch Party for their neighborhood and friends.

Those interested in hosting a Porch Party can register their event at the IMS’ Porch Party webpage, and also pick up their exclusive party decorating kits at the Beginning of May celebration April 29 at the Eugene and Marilyn Glick Indiana History Center.

IMS President J. Douglas Boles says there is nothing like the month of May in Indianapolis, and as fans share their excitement for the race, it’s easy to see why the Indy 500 is known as “The Greatest Spectacle in Racing.”

“We are all proud to be a part of a community like Indianapolis that shares in our excitement for May, and I am thankful for the partnerships that allow us to engage with our fans and support local organizations through fun, meaningful events and programming,” Boles said in the release.

The first Porch Party was scheduled for May 5 at the Harrison Center. For a full list of what community events the IMS has prepared, visit their website.