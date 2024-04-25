Indy 500 race day parking, camping sell out weeks earlier than in 2023

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — All race day parking and camping spots at Indianapolis Motor Speedway are sold out for the 2024 Indianapolis 500.

The sellout happened three weeks earlier than last year.

Doug Boles, president at IMS, said Wednesday that interest in IndyCar is growing because of families sharing the sport with their kids. “The Indy 500 is really celebrating its 108th running because of the generational aspect of it. The way it’s passed down from parents to kids, or grandparent on down. It’s amazing.”

Boles says personnel work to make the track and the month of May be as family-friendly as possible.

Kids 15 or younger get in free on practice or qualifying days. On race day, this year on May 26, kids can come for free if they sit in the general admission infield area.

“We allow you to bring your own cooler. So, we don’t force you to buy the concessions we have here — and we have them and I’d love for you to buy them — but we really try to make it as easy and family-friendly for people to come to our events.”

The parking sellout is only on IMS property, but local residents will rent their homes, yards, and driveways for the race fans.

“When you’re parking in the town of the Speedway and you’re parking in somebody’s front yard, it’s fun to talk to some of those people who own those homes. They save some of that money, and it pays for kids’ colleges.”

Boles also said, “Only 40% of our customers can park on property that the Indianapolis Motor Speedway owns, so 60% of our folks that are coming actually park in the neighborhoods. So, they park there or we offer a shuttle service where you can park downtown or you can park at the airport, and that shuttle service brings you to the speedway.”

Parking and camping spots remains available for other days in May leading up to the race.

Another way to the track is by bicycle. Registration for the Bike to the 500 event remained open Wednesday. Bicyclists going to the Indianapolis 500 will start at the AMP at 16 Tech and bike to the track in two groups.

Plus, tickets for the Indianapolis 500 are still available online.

Overall, Indianapolis Motor Speedway contributed a billion dollars to the Indiana economy in 2023.