Indy 500 racers help raise money for city’s animal shelter construction

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — IndyCar team Arrow McLaren has teamed up with Friends of Indy Animals to help the city build a new animal shelter.

Multiple Indianapolis 500 drivers including Pato O’Ward and Alexander Rossi on Wednesday joined shelter dogs on Monument Circle. Organizers are working to raise $7 million for the city government’s new animal shelter. The Indianapolis Animal Care Services shelter is set to break ground in June.

Rossi said, “I have two dogs, so animals are close to me. They hold a special place in my heart. Especially now, this time of year, it’s their final push to raise the last amount of money. They are matching donations up to $20,000, so anything we can do as an IndyCar team and drivers to raise awareness for that is really good.”

As WISHTV.com reported in March, funding for the facility includes a $20 million bond approved by the City-County Council.

The new 72,000-square-foot shelter will sit at 5001 E. Raymond St. on the city’s southeast side just north of the Marion County city of Beech Grove.

Animal Care Services’ current shelter is at 2600 S. Harding St. That’s south of West Raymond Street near the White River bridge.

