Indianapolis Animal Care Services seeks shelter construction manager

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A new animal shelter is a step closer to becoming a reality in Indianapolis.

The new shelter of the city government’s Indianapolis Animal Care Services would be built at 5001 E. Raymond St. That’s west of Emerson Avenue near Indianapolis Public Schools’ Paul I. Miller School No. 114. The new shelter would take a significant portion of a 24-acre parcel. No timetable has been announced for the new shelter’s opening.

The proposed shelter was the brainchild of the Democrat mayor of Indianapolis, says a news release sent out Friday on behalf of the city government. Funding for the facility includes a $20 million bond approved by the City-County Council.

The mayor faced criticism about the languishing project from his Republican opponent in the 2023 election. In October, days before the election, the city announced the new location for the animal shelter. The previous site was a brownfield redevelopment project near Michigan Street and Sherman Drive.

On Friday, the city government’s Department of Business and Neighborhood Services issued the Indianapolis Animal Care Services Shelter Request for Proposals for a Construction Manager as Constructor build. The issuance can be found on the city’s website. Responses are due April 19.

Animal Care Services’ current shelter is at 2600 S. Harding St. That’s south of West Raymond Street near the White River bridge.

Plans call for the new shelter to be a 72,000-square-foot structure. By comparison, the current shelter is 24,000 square feet.

The city government has executed a contract with J.S. Held as owner’s representative to assist as a program manager for the project. KRM Architects was awarded the architectural contract in 2021.

As part of the project, the nonprofit Friends of Indy Animals has 99% committed of its $7 million Journey Home capital campaign. More than 80 people, families, foundations and companies have contributed to the campaign. Key gifts have included a $3 million grant from the Nina Mason Pulliam Charitable Trust, a $1 million investment from the Lilly Endowment Inc., and a $1 million gift from the Irsay family and the Indianapolis Colts.

Mayor Joe Hogsett issued a statement in the news release.

“Relocating to a new site was the first step to accelerate the timeline of this much-needed project. With today’s announcement, we are even closer to construction of a modern facility that will significantly increase Indy’s animal shelter capacity while also improving services.”

News 8’s Gregg Montgomery contributed to this report.