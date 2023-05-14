Indy 500-themed ‘kids day’ takes over Monument Circle

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Monument Circle is buzzing with excitement as ‘Kids Day‘ takes over the area. This free and fun-sized Indy 500-themed celebration, which is the 500 Festival’s largest outdoor event for kids, is set to offer an array of activities and exhibits for families to enjoy.

From bounce houses and rock walls to handmade crafts and music, there’s something for everyone to get involved in. The highlight of the day, however, is the Rookie Run. This non-competitive race is exclusively for children aged 3 to 10, giving them the opportunity to take to the streets and show off their racing skills.

Hellen Khamis, the 500 Festival Marketing Manager, shared with News 8 that the Rookie Run is a great way to get kids active, with a cheer section and prizes to encourage and motivate them.

Parents and guardians can register their little ones onsite for a nominal fee of $5, but it’s encouraged to pre-register, to claim your child’s spot ahead of the race.

So, whether you’re a die-hard Indy 500 fan or simply looking for a fun-filled day out with the family, 500 Festival Kids Day has you covered. The event is scheduled to run Sunday from noon to 4 pm.