Jordin Sparks to perform national anthem at Indy 500

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 08: Jordin Sparks performs onstage during the Smile Train 25th Anniversary Gala at Cipriani 42nd Street on May 08, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Rob Kim/Getty Images for Smile Train)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Grammy-nominated and multiplatinum singer-songwriter Jordin Sparks will return to perform the national anthem at the Indianapolis 500 on Sunday, May 26.

Sparks last performed at the race in 2015.

“We know that Jordin’s voice and performance will deliver an emotional and stirring rendition of the national anthem as part of pre-race ceremonies for the Indy 500,” IMS President J. Douglas Boles said in a press release.

Sparks gained worldwide attention as the winner of the sixth season of American Idol. Since then she has sold more the 10 million digital tracks in the U.S.

Last year she received a Dove, Billboard and a Grammy nomination for her No. 1 single with “For

King & Country,” and “Love Me Like I Am.” Her latest single, “Call My Name,” debuted at No. 29 on the Adult R&B Airplay hitlist.

WISH-TV’s live pre-race coverage ahead of the 108th Running of the Indianapolis 500 will begin at 5 a.m. on Sunday, May 26. Fans can purchase tickets online at ims.com.