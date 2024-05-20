Pacers’ games to boost economic impact during Indy 500 weekend

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The world’s largest single-day sporting event will attract hundreds of thousands of spectators this weekend from around the world to Indianapolis.

The Indianapolis 500 on Sunday has been estimated to bring in about 300,000 people spending money on accommodations, dining, transportation, and souvenirs during their stay.

Clare Clark, senior communications manager for the city’s tourism arm, Visit Indy, said, “Each year, we have about a $5.8 billion impact with the tourism industry we have in Indianapolis. It’s exciting that it’s National Travel and Tourism Week as we lead into the 108th running of the Indianapolis 500.”

In addition to the Indy 500, the Indiana Pacers are taking to the court at Gainbridge Fieldhouse during the NBA playoffs on Saturday and Monday for games 3 and 4 vs. Boston in the best-of-seven series. The nearly 18,000 fans in the arena for each game will create a major economic boost to local businesses in addition to the Indy 500.

“Majority of our hotels in the downtown district do require a three-night minimum stay for the Indy 500 weekend,” Clark said.

According to Visit Indy, the Circle City anticipated a sellout of hotel rooms, though availability remained as of Monday.

