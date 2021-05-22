Palou crashes during first day of Indy 500 qualifying

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Alex Palou crashed in Turn 2 during the first day of qualifying at Indianapolis Motor Speedway.
Palou was in position 7 on the starting grid when he crashed just before 3:40 p.m. during the first round of qualifying for the Indianapolis 500.
The Chip Ganassi Racing driver got out of the car of his own power and was checked out and cleared by the medical center by 3:50 p.m., News 8’s Olivia Ray and Charlie Clifford reported.
Palou said, “It was me, I was pushing to try and be faster… it is going to be a long night.” He also said he was sorry for the team.
Palou told Ray he was pushing the car to the limit and made a mistake:
The No. 10 car took heavy damage to the right rear.
Drivers have until 5:50 p.m. Saturday for the first round of qualifying. Positions 10-30 will be locked in at that time.
On Sunday, the top nine drivers will compete for the pole, and the bottom five drivers will try to secure positions 31-33.