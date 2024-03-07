Secure your seat for the 2024 500 Festival Breakfast at the Brickyard

Guests and Indianapolis Mayor Joe Hogsett enjoy the 2023 500 Festival Breakfast at The Brickyard. Tickets are on sale now for the 2024 event. (Provided Photo/500 Festival)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Rev up for race day by snagging a seat at the 2024 500 Festival Breakfast at the Brickyard.

This time-honored tradition will take place on Saturday, May 18, at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway in the Gallagher Pavilion.

Each year during the Month of May, Breakfast at the Brickyard brings together racing fans, business leaders, Indiana’s mayors, and the 500 Festival Princesses. Guests will enjoy a Hoosier breakfast just steps away from the famed Yard of Bricks and hear from IMS executives and 500 Festival leaders.

Former 500 Festival Princess and motorsports personality Katie Kiel will host an exclusive Q&A session. The featured guest will be revealed soon and the 500 Festival Queen Scholar will be announced at the end of the event

Drive your car around the iconic oval track

Attendees will have the opportunity to drive their car around the famed 2.5-mile oval at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway before the event (weather permitting).

Tour Gasoline Alley

After the event, ticketholders can tour the garages ahead of the afternoon qualifying session for the the Indianapolis 500.

Secure Your Seats

Tickets are on sale now and can be purchased online 500Festival.com/Breakfast.

Individual tickets are $100 each and Preferred Corporate tables are $1,200.

Proceeds from all 500 Festival Events will go toward the organization’s college, fitness, youth health, and education programs.

For more information about Breakfast at the Brickyard or to purchase tickets, visit 500Festival.com/Breakfast.