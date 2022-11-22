Mozel Sanders

Mozel Sanders volunteers still going strong after 45 years

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Feeding families on Thanksgiving is a tradition at the Mozel Sanders Foundation. For nearly half a century, one local Hoosier has volunteered in the kitchen to help others. At 91 years old, she is still going strong and says she doesn’t plan to stop anytime soon.

Though 45 years have passed, Anna Taylor remembers it like yesterday when her late husband, a pastor from the south, joined forces with Rev. Mozel Sanders.

“They were really good friends. They were raised in Canton, Mississippi together. Mozel came here first, and then we came. They got back together,” Taylor said.

Those humble beginnings would lead her toward a life of serving others.

“I was up there working with them. It is just something to help people. I don’t think you can beat that,” Taylor said.

Taylor spent countless hours on her feet peeling, chopping, slicing, and preparing food in the kitchen for the annual Mozel Sanders Thanksgiving Day. Never did she imagine she would help pave the way for the foundation to grow to feed thousands.

“I thought it would be something just at the church, but now it is all over. It makes you feel good,” Taylor said.

The 91-year-old retired educator also served Rev. Sanders as a nurse at Mt. Vernon church until his passing.

“It’s still my home church. I am not going anywhere until the good Lord comes and gets me,” Taylor said.

While the legacy of Mozel Sanders lives on, Taylor has these words of wisdom to pass on to the next generation of volunteers.

“Do the best that you can do,” Taylor said.