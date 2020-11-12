WISH-TV to partner with Mozel Sanders Foundation

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — DuJuan McCoy, owner, president, and CEO of Circle City Broadcasting (parent company of WISH-TV and MyINDY-TV 23) today announced a partnership with the Mozel Sanders Foundation to support its text-to-donate campaign now through Thanksgiving Day.

Now in its 49th year of serving the Indianapolis community, the Mozel Sanders Foundation annually serves up to 40,000 people on Thanksgiving Day. Instead of working in one large kitchen, volunteers are working from eight smaller kitchens to prepare food this year and additional volunteers will deliver meals directly to those in need. Each year, however, the greatest need continues to be financial assistance to help defray the costs of serving such a large number of meals.

“For the cost of a week’s worth of morning coffee at your local café, you can feed a family of four,” shared Stephen Mozel James Sanders, CEO of the Mozel Sanders Foundation. “A $20 contribution means a family is able to share a meal together on Thanksgiving. And, of course, we’re always looking for volunteers to help carry out our mission.”

For the past decade, the Mozel Sanders Foundation has also distributed the Rev. Roosevelt Sanders Scholarship in conjunction with their Thanksgiving Day efforts. This year, these funds have been earmarked specifically for distribution to essential workers. This year’s scholarship has been made possible by generous support from Financial Center First Credit Union.

“WISH-TV is committed to supporting our community across many diverse initiatives,” said McCoy. “As an Indianapolis native, I have witnessed the positive impact the Mozel Sanders Foundation has made through the years. We’re honored to partner with the foundation and help focus our viewers on supporting their noble efforts.”

Trending Headlines

Donations to the Mozel Sanders Foundation can be made easily by texting “Mozel” to 313131 or by visiting MozelSanders.org where you can learn more about additional ways to donate or volunteer your time.