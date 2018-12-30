Police department offers to 'test' meth for Zika

(Provided Photo/Harahan Police Department)

HARAHAN, La. (KLFY) - The Harahan (Louisiana) Police Department is asking people who might have crystal meth in their possession to come to their police department or go to your local police station and have it tested for the Zika Virus.

The police department shared a Facebook post warning of the "threat" and offering to "test" batches of meth at their department and advising those around Louisiana to go to your local police department.

For those not comfortable going to the police station, if you make the call, an officer will be glad to come to you and test your meth in the privacy of your home, Harahan Police announced.

"Please spread the word! We’re available 24/7/365. Be Safe!" the post reads.