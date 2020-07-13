News

Man dead after shooting on near west side

A person died after a shooting on July 12, 2020, near the intersection of West 26th Street and North Harding Street. (WISH Photo/Chad Epler)
by: Staff Reports
Posted: / Updated:

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A person has died after a shooting on the city’s near west side.

Officers with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department were called to the 2600 block of North Harding Street around 9:15 p.m. Sunday on a report of a person shot.

They arrived to find a victim in critical condition, who later died, IMPD said.

It was not clear whether the shooting happened inside or outside. No information about the circumstances leading up to the shooting were immediately available.

News 8 has a crew at the scene and is working to learn more details.

© 2020 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

All-male Green Berets will welcome first woman to force

National /

Indianapolis faith leaders announce 5-part initiative to curb violence

Crime Watch 8 /

Benjamin Keough, grandson of Elvis Presley, dies at 27

Entertainment /

Home-goods chain Muji files for bankruptcy

Business /


 

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK

Copyright 2020 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.