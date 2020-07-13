Man dead after shooting on near west side

A person died after a shooting on July 12, 2020, near the intersection of West 26th Street and North Harding Street. (WISH Photo/Chad Epler)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A person has died after a shooting on the city’s near west side.

Officers with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department were called to the 2600 block of North Harding Street around 9:15 p.m. Sunday on a report of a person shot.

They arrived to find a victim in critical condition, who later died, IMPD said.

It was not clear whether the shooting happened inside or outside. No information about the circumstances leading up to the shooting were immediately available.

News 8 has a crew at the scene and is working to learn more details.