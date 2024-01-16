14-year-old fatally shot in Fort Wayne area, second fatal shooting of juvenile in 2 days

Crime scene tape illuminated by red and blue police lights. (WISH Photo)

NEW HAVEN, Ind. (WISH) — A 14-year-old boy was found fatally shot near an apartment complex outside of Fort Wayne early Friday morning.

The boy was identified by the Allen County Coroner’s Office as Tra’Quon Dashon Hurmon of Fort Wayne, Indiana.

The Allen County coroner said in a release that New Haven Police Department officers were called to the 10600 block of Seiler Road on a report of a shooting around 2 a.m. Friday.

That area is near an apartment complex off of Interstate 469.

When officers arrived, they found Hurmon with a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene, his cause of death determined to be a gunshot wound to the head, the Allen County coroner said.

The coroner’s office added that Hurmon’s death was the first homicide in Allen County this year.

This was the first of two fatal shootings involving a juvenile in the Fort Wayne area during the weekend.

Early Saturday morning, officers found a juvenile male with “multiple” gunshot wounds in a neighborhood on the city’s east side. He was taken to a hospital for treatment, but later died.

New Haven police say they are trying to gather more information on Hurmon’s death and information on any suspects.

New Haven is just east of Fort Wayne, two hours northeast of Indianapolis.