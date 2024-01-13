Juvenile shot, killed in neighborhood near middle school in Fort Wayne

Blurred police lights atop a police patrol car. A juvenile was shot and killed in a residential area in Fort Wayne in the early morning of Jan. 13, 2024. (WISH Photo)

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WISH) — A juvenile male died early Saturday morning after being shot in a Fort Wayne neighborhood, the Fort Wayne Police Department said.

Police haven’t shared the name or exact age of the juvenile yet.

Fort Wayne police were called to the 4900 block of Vance Avenue on a report of shots fired around 12:05 a.m. Saturday. That’s in a residential area near an elementary school, middle school, and high school on the city’s east side.

Shortly after they were dispatched, officers learned that the male had been shot.

After they arrived, officers learned that the juvenile was taken to a hospital for treatment. Hospital staff later informed police that the boy had been shot “several times,” and was in life-threatening condition.

The juvenile was later pronounced dead by hospital staff.

Investigators say they are trying to gather information on potential suspects.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call the Fort Wayne Police Department at 260-427-1201.