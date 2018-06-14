18-year-old charged with murder of Richmond homecoming king

SPEEDWAY, Ind. (WISH) – U.S. Marshals have arrested an 18-year-old man in connection to the May 29 shooting death of another 18-year-old who was the Richmond Senior High School homecoming king.

Austin Neathery was identified by Richmond Police Department as the primary suspect in the death of Antwone-Tremell “Mel Mel” Carpenter. A murder charge had previously been issued for Neathery in Wayne Superior Court.

According to Carpenter’s obituary, he was a week from graduation at the high school, where he played on the football and basketball teams and served on the radio and TV production team. He was preparing to pursue a career in the U.S. Air Force.

Richmond police said they believed Neathery fled the Richmond area shortly after shooting Carpenter.

The U.S. Marshals Office said it arrested Neathery on Wednesday in a Speedway apartment complex, but gave no additional details.

Online court records did not show a case filing for Neathery. He was in the Marion County Jail on Thursday night.

Anyone with information in the case was asked to call 765-983-7247.