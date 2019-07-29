19-year-old arrested over threats to ‘massacre’ Cambridge City

CAMBRIDGE CITY, Ind. (WISH) — A 19-year-old man was arrested Monday in connection to social media posts threatening to “massacre” people in the Cambridge City community.

Jakob Gaddis, 19, of Dublin, Indiana, faces a preliminary charge of felony intimidation and remained in the Wayne County Jail, online court records show.

Cambridge City police say they received multiple complaints early Monday about the social media threats. They investigated the complaints and arrested Gaddis about an hour after the threat was posted, according to a social media post from the department.

The Cambridge City Police Department received multiple complaints earlier today in reference to an individual making… Posted by Cambridge City Indiana Police Department on Monday, July 29, 2019

No formal charges were listed for Gaddis on Monday night.