19-year-old dies in fall from apartment balcony near Purdue

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI/WISH) — A 19-year-old woman is dead after falling from a student apartment building. The death was ruled a suicide.

West Lafayette Police were called to The Hub apartments just before 3 a.m. Saturday. Police report that the woman died on scene.

They say the woman, a Purdue University student, fell from a 10th-floor balcony on the Pierce Street side. That’s the top floor of the apartment building that opened earlier this year.

West Lafayette police Lt. Jon Eager said other people in the apartment with the student told police they were trying to talk with her when she left the room early Saturday, climbed through a window and jumped. Eager says she lived in the apartment.

The university said the student’s family has requested privacy and has asked that the university not release additional details.

Investigators said they do not suspect foul play to be involved in this incident, however it is still under investigation.

Toxicology results were pending Sunday to determine if alcohol was involved.

Saturday was homecoming at Purdue.

(The Associated Press contributed to this report.)