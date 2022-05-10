News

2 adults, 17-year-old boy charged in connection to April murder on south side

Indianapolis police respond April 18, 2022, after a man with a gunshot wound died in 2300 block of East Werges Avenue. (WISH Photo)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Two adults and a 17-year-old boy have been arrested in connection to the murder of a 32-year-old man three weeks ago on the south side, Indianapolis police say.

The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department was called about 2 p.m. April 18 to an apparent overdose at a house in the 2300 block of East Werges Avenue. That’s off South Keystone Avenue north of the I-65 interchange.

Officers and medics say Tom Sheridan, 32, was found outside the house and appeared to be shot. He died on the scene.

Nearly two weeks ago, on April 26, officers detained and later arrested Noah Edwards, 23, of Mooresville, and Emily Kilgore, 22, of Indianapolis. The Marion County Prosecutor’s Office charged Edwards and Kilgore with murder and robbery on May 1, IMPD said in a news release issued Monday night. Edwards and Kilgore were formally charged in court on Wednesday.

IMPD said the 17-year-old boy, who has not been publicly identified, was arrested Monday. The prosecutor’s office will determine if the boy will be charged. The prosecutor also would determine if he is tried as an adult.

Edwards and Kilgore were being held without bond. IMPD said their jail book-in photos were unavailable Monday night.