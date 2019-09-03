2 dead, 3 missing following Morgan County boating incident

MORGAN COUNTY, Ind. (WISH) – Two people are dead and three others are still missing following a boating accident on the White River in Morgan County, according to Morgan County authorities.

According to Morgan County Dispatch, a call came in between 9:30 and 10 p.m. Monday evening about a capsized boat.

The search for the three people still missing has been temporarily called off and is expected to pick back up around 8:30 Tuesday morning.

Authorities have not released the names and ages of the people involved in the incident. It’s also unclear as to what led up to the deadly incident.