2 Terre Haute men arrested after child porn found on devices

by: Gregg Montgomery
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WISH) — Two Terre Haute men have been arrested after investigators found “child sex abuse material” on their electronic devices, Indiana State Police said Friday.

Steven J. Ellis, 45, and Timothy W. Rudisel, 63, face felony counts of possession of child pornography, police say. Ellis faces two counts while Rudisel is facing 10 counts. Online court records do not show the men have been formally charged.

During an undercover investigation, officers say the men shared abusive images with police.

The two men were taken to the Vigo County jail.

